Former FBI Director James Comey took a swipe at Republicans ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, cheekily suggesting they read the Mueller report and hide it “inside the cover of the latest work by a Fox News broadcaster so they aren’t judged negatively by their colleagues.”

Comey topped the list featured in a Politico Magazine article, highlighting summer reading material of notable political figures like Jay Sekulow, Alan Dershowitz, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Newt Gingrich, Beto O’Rourke (D), and Comey.

“Right now, I’m reading The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777, by Rick Atkinson,” Comey said, according to Politico, before jabbing Republicans with a “guilty pleasure suggestion.”

“As for a guilty pleasure suggestion, I would recommend that Republicans read the Mueller report, maybe concealing it inside the cover of the latest work by a Fox News broadcaster so they aren’t judged negatively by their colleagues,” Comey added.

This is far from the first time Comey has taken aim at Republicans for what has been dubbed the political “witch hunt.”

During an interview with Bloomberg Television in June, Comey claimed that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report – which virtually exonerated the president – found enough evidence to impeach Trump:

[w]hat Director Mueller said in his report is the president, while in office, can’t be charged with a crime, including obstruction of justice. He put together the evidence, as he said, so a future prosecutor after he leaves office could take a look at it. And so that the major mechanism in the U.S. Constitution, Congress’s impeachment authority, could be given life by the facts he gathered.

“Do you think he should be impeached with that evidence?” Matthew Miller asked.

“I think he could be based on the evidence that’s gathered. I don’t know what Congress will do. I kind of hope that he isn’t impeached because I think that would let the American people off the hook,” Comey said, suggesting that the American people need to have the opportunity to right their wrong by voting Trump out of office.

He said:

The American people need to vote their values next year and if he was impeached and convicted and removed from office that way, whole lot of his supporters would think some sort of coup went on. We need an exercise in American democracy to show the world and ourselves that these are our values and this guy doesn’t reflect them.

Mueller’s report did not find any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Additionally, Mueller did not flatly recommend charging Trump with obstruction of justice.

Mueller is expected to testify before a joint committee hearing on July 17, but he previously said that he would not provide any additional information beyond what has already been said.

“Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report,” Mueller said during his May 29 statement.