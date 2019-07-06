Jay Inslee to Rapper Lil Nas X: ‘Let’s Collab’ on Climate Change

Washington governor and presidential candidate Jay Inslee (D) wants to collaborate with rapper Lil Nas X on climate change, according to a tweet posted Saturday.

“Let’s collab,” Inslee tweeted in response to the “Old Town Road” artist’s call to “stop” global warming.

Inslee’s campaign is primarily built on targeting climate change. He unveiled his “100% Clean Energy for America Plan” in May, which features a goal of “completely clean, renewable and zero-emission energy” by 2035.

“We are the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we are the last generation that can do something about it,” his campaign website states.

“The science is clear – we have a short period of time to act. Whether we shrink from this challenge, or rise to it, is the biggest question we face,” it adds.

The Green New Deal’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called Inslee’s plan the “Gold Standard.”

“I do think that Jay Inslee’s plan is a phenomenal blueprint and example of where we need to go. It’s got the scale, the jobs and justice,” she said, according to the Hill.

“Scientifically, anything that is less than helping us cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 is going to be too late,” she reportedly added.

Inslee suggested President Trump’s stance on climate change was akin to “treason” during an appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations in June.