In a Saturday interview, former first lady Michelle Obama insisted that Americans now dismiss the U.S. presidency because a black man was recently in the office.

Speaking to TV host Gayle King during the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Obama exclaimed that husband Barack made the presidency “look too easy,” Fox News reported.

“I guess it’s kind of like if the black guy can do it, anybody can do it — and that’s not true. It’s a hard job,” Michelle told the crowd.

Obama also reminded the audience that she was often portrayed as “an angry black woman who was emasculating her husband.” She added that America is afraid of “the strength of a black woman.”

Indeed, it was Michelle Obama who said that she was never proud of America until her husband became the Democrat nominee.

Just before the Wisconsin primary in 2008, Michelle was attempting to introduce Barack at a rally when she said that with her husband on the fast track to becoming president of the United States she was finally proud of America. “For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback,” she said on the stage.

At the Essence Festival, the former first lady also took a swipe at President Trump, though she did not mention his name.

“The leader of the free world with a tweet can start a war, can crush an economy, can change the future of our children,” she said. Obama then insisted that the president must have “deep seriousness and focus… with a clear base of facts and ideas.”

