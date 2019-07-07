President Trump congratulated the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for winning the 2019 World Cup against the Netherlands in a tweet on Sunday, despite a dispute with one of its co-captains, Megan Rapinoe.

“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!” he tweeted:

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

First lady Melania Trump also congratulated the team, saying, “Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions”:

Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019

One of its star players and co-captain, Megan Rapinoe, stoked controversy last month for saying she would not go to the “f-cking White House” if the team won the World Cup and the president invited them. She has also refused to sing the national anthem before games.

Trump responded to her comment by tweeting to her, “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!” he added: