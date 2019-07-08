More than 6-in-10 swing voters oppose being forced to provide free, subsidized healthcare for all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States, a new poll finds.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, a majority of the 24 Democrats running for their party’s presidential nomination confirmed that their healthcare plans would provide free health care to all illegal aliens at the expense of American taxpayers — including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ).

The latest poll by CNN reveals that about 59 percent of all Americans oppose giving free healthcare to illegal aliens in the country, including about 63 percent of swing voters, 61 percent of moderates, and 88 percent of Republican voters.

Among registered voters, healthcare for illegal aliens gets little suppor, with a majority of 61 percent in opposition to such a plan and only 36 percent supporting the initiative.

Working class and middle class voters, those with no college degree, and Americans earning less than $50,000 a year oppose providing free healthcare to illegal aliens. Roughly 55 percent of voters earning less than $50,000 a year said they oppose giving healthcare to illegal aliens and about 63 percent of non-college graduates said they opposed the Democrat plan.

The white working class, an all-important voting demographic group that 2020 Democrats are hoping to win back from President Trump, especially opposes healthcare for illegal alien, with a majority of 75 percent saying they are in opposition.

2020 Democrats’ plan to force American taxpayers to pay for free healthcare for illegal aliens would cost taxpayers about $660 billion every decade, or about $66 billion a year, according to analysis by Breitbart News.

Health insurance expert Linda Blumberg told the New York Times that any of the Democrats’ plans that offer free health care to illegal aliens is could likely to drive a mass migration of foreigners with “serious health problems to enter the country or remain longer than their visas allow in order to get government-funded care.”

Today, Americans are forced to subsidize about $18.5 billion worth of yearly medical costs for illegal aliens living in the U.S., according to estimates by Chris Conover, formerly of the Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research at Duke University.

Nearly every Democrat running for their party’s presidential nomination has endorsed having American taxpayers pay for free health care for illegal aliens. Those who have endorsed the plan include Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg, Harris, Warren, and Booker, along with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), author Marianne Williamson, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO).

