Report: Ex-RNC Chair Steele: ‘Motherf*cker’ Trump ‘Defiling the White House’

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele reportedly says in a new book that President Donald Trump is a “motherf*cker” who is “defiling the White House.”

The Guardian on Sunday obtained a copy of American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War before next week’s publication and reported on Steele’s “startling” remarks that were reminiscent of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) vow to “impeach the motherf*cker” in the White House.

Steele has called Trump a racist on numerous occasions and has emerged as one of MSNBC’s go-to pundits on the Trump administration.