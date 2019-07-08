Vice President Mike Pence will kick off a string of officials from the President Donald Trump administration speaking at the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) summit in Washington, DC, when he delivers remarks on Monday.

Pence, an evangelical Christian, has long been a fierce supporter of Israel and the United States need to support the country’s most important ally in the Middle East.

“A steadfast defender of the U.S-Israel relationship and longtime friend of Christians United for Israel, while in office Vice President Mike Pence has been committed to letting the world know that America stands with Israel and the Jewish people boldly and without apology,” the CUFI website said.

Other members of the Trump administration scheduled to speak include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also an evangelical Christian, Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, special envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, and the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

President Trump has gained praise for his support for Israel at home and abroad since taking office, including moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Pence will speak at 11 a.m. EDT.

The two-day summit also will feature a number of lawmakers, including Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Tim Scott (R-SC).

