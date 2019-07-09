The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Thursday to authorize subpoenas for a dozen witnesses of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as part of the panel’s probe into whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice or public corruption.

According to Politico, the panel’s targets include several current and former high-level Trump administration officials, including senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, ex-Justice Department Deputy Rod Rosenstein, and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. In addition, former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly, former Tump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and former White House aides Rob Porter and Rick Dearborn, are also on the list.

Politico states: “The list also includes Keith Davidson, an attorney who previously represented adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen orchestrated a $130,000 payment to Daniels to buy her silence over an alleged affair with Trump.”

“As always, I remain open to reaching a reasonable accommodation and will not issue subpoenas if the information we are seeking is voluntarily provided. We will get answers one way or the other,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement.

The scheduled vote comes after the House Judiciary panel quizzed former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks in a closed-door hearing. Hicks testified to lawmakers on June 19th, following a subpoena issued by Nadler. Earlier this year, the panel issued a subpoena for former White House counsel Donald McGahn, though the White House has directed him to refuse to provide documents or testimony.