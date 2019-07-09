Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) party Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur drew jeers on Twitter for a post that praised a pilot’s skill — in Grand Theft Auto.

“Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster,” Gandapur wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “Miraculous save by the pilot’s presence of mind.” Of course, since it happened on Twitter, the internet at large was available to chime in immediately.

“Couldn’t have been possible without the blessing of prophet (GTA5),” one said. “Lol… Presence of mind or absence of mind?” another chimed in. Even the video’s original creator took a victory lap. “Made this video three year back while I was doing one year diploma in animation. Its great to see people believing on it like a real [sic],” he said.

“Hello, this is a simulation video. Such things aren’t possible in real life situations,” another comment said. “If so the KLM & Panam crash would have been avoided. You should learn about lift,” he added, referencing the the 1977 Tenerife airport disaster that killed nearly 600.

This is the second time in 2019 that a Pakistani politician has managed to draw attention for embarrassing reasons. In June, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, provincial health and information minister, livestreamed a press conference with a cat filter left on.