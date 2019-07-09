Elizabeth Warren Issues Praise for Dropped Out Candidate Eric Swalwell

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) issued glowing praise to her former Democrat challenger Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) over his gun-grabbing efforts, following his exit from the crowded primary field Monday.

“Thank you @EricSwalwell for your commitment to making gun reform front and center in this election,” she tweeted Monday. “Gun violence is a public health crisis, and I’ll keep fighting alongside you for a safer future,” she promised. “The American people are lucky to have you in this fight.”

Thank you @EricSwalwell for your commitment to making gun reform front and center in this election. Gun violence is a public health crisis, and I’ll keep fighting alongside you for a safer future. The American people are lucky to have you in this fight. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 9, 2019

Swalwell became the first Democrat to exit the crowded Democrat primary field Monday, telling supporters that his campaign had to “look at how much money we were raising, where we were in the polls.” However, he believes he successfully “moved the needle on the debate stage” on the issue of gun control.

I want thank my supporters & friends, my staff, & my family for making this journey possible. I’ll never forget the people I met & lessons I learned while traveling around our great nation. Though our campaign is ending our mission to end gun violence is just beginning… pic.twitter.com/voEJRpYd2R — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 8, 2019

“Today ends our campaign,” Rep. Eric Swalwell says at an afternoon presser in California. Exactly three months to after he launched his campaign back in April. pic.twitter.com/qrQK3QTZok — Ryan Brooks (@ByRyanBrooks) July 8, 2019

Swalwell’s short-lived campaign primarily focused on overreaching gun control efforts, which included banning AR-15s and other common semiautomatic rifles, limiting the rounds of ammunition an individual can own, requiring a license for gun owners, prohibiting “high-capacity” magazines, and enforcing background checks for ammunition purchases.

Despite all of those progressive ideas, he failed to garner virtually any support in the polls.

Warren has also expressed support for some of Swalwell’s radical ideas, floating the possibility of an “assault weapons” ban during the first Democrat debate last month.

“Gun violence is a national health emergency in this country and we need to treat it like that. So what can we do? We can do the things that are sensible,” she said, listing off universal background checks and a ban on supposed “weapons of war.”

As Breitbart News noted: “The United States has had background checks at the federal level for more than two decades. The checks went into place in 1998 and are conducted by the FBI on each retail gun purchase.”

“We can also double down on the research and find out what really works,” Warren added.