Elizabeth Warren Issues Praise for Dropped Out Candidate Eric Swalwell

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a press conference at his campaign headquarters where he announced that he is dropping out of the presidential race on July 08, 2019 in Dublin, California. Three months after entering the presidential race, Swalwell announced that …
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) issued glowing praise to her former Democrat challenger Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) over his gun-grabbing efforts, following his exit from the crowded primary field Monday.

“Thank you @EricSwalwell for your commitment to making gun reform front and center in this election,” she tweeted Monday. “Gun violence is a public health crisis, and I’ll keep fighting alongside you for a safer future,” she promised. “The American people are lucky to have you in this fight.”

Swalwell became the first Democrat to exit the crowded Democrat primary field Monday, telling supporters that his campaign had to “look at how much money we were raising, where we were in the polls.” However, he believes he successfully “moved the needle on the debate stage” on the issue of gun control.

Swalwell’s short-lived campaign primarily focused on overreaching gun control efforts, which included banning AR-15s and other common semiautomatic rifles, limiting the rounds of ammunition an individual can own, requiring a license for gun owners, prohibiting “high-capacity” magazines, and enforcing background checks for ammunition purchases.

Despite all of those progressive ideas, he failed to garner virtually any support in the polls.

Warren has also expressed support for some of Swalwell’s radical ideas, floating the possibility of an “assault weapons” ban during the first Democrat debate last month.

“Gun violence is a national health emergency in this country and we need to treat it like that. So what can we do? We can do the things that are sensible,” she said, listing off universal background checks and a ban on supposed “weapons of war.”

As Breitbart News noted: “The United States has had background checks at the federal level for more than two decades. The checks went into place in 1998 and are conducted by the FBI on each retail gun purchase.”

“We can also double down on the research and find out what really works,” Warren added.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.