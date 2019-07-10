The House Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is holding a hearing entitled “Kids in Cages: Inhumane Treatment at the Border” Wednesday afternoon.

A notice about the hearing said witnesses scheduled to testify include Yazmin Juarez, who brought her 19-month-old Mariee to the United States where she died after being hospitalized for a respiratory infection.

Others testifying at the hearing are Michael Breen, president and CEO of Human Rights First; Clara Long, deputy Washington director of Human Rights Watch; Hope Frye, executive director of Project Lifeline; Carlos A Gutierrez, pediatrician; and Ronald D. Vitiello, former chief of U.S. Border Patrol and former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the Trump administration.

Many House Democrats voted against the $4.6 billion border humanitarian funding bill that will help federal law enforcement agencies cope with the massive surge of migrants who have legally and illegally entered the country in recent months. Estimates are that in 2019 alone more than one million migrants will enter the United States.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

