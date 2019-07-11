Armed Pastor Foils Alleged Church Robbery, Holds Suspect at Gunpoint

An armed pastor in Tampa, Florida, foiled an alleged church robbery and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

Fox 13 reports pastor Brant Adams received an alarm that Seminole Heights Baptist Church was being burglarized around 1 a.m. so he grabbed his gun and went to the church. Upon arriving he found a broken window and the suspect, Miguel Otero-Rivera, allegedly in the Mission’s Tampa office holding something in his hands.

Adams stuck his gun through the window and told Otero-Rivera to get down on the floor.

Adams said: “He’s looking down at his hand, and I didn’t know what he had in his hand, so I pulled the gun through the window. I sort of stood behind the door but where he could see me. I took the gun, pointed at him, and told him to get down. I yelled at him and said ‘Hey, get down!’ He put his hands up, went to the ground.”

WFLA reports that Otero-Rivera allegedly broke door frames and a number of other windows once inside the church.

