Even New York Times Skeptical of Bill Clinton’s Jeffrey Epstein Claims

The New York Times pointed to a seeming discrepancy between former President Bill Clinton’s claim he “took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane” between 2002 and 2003 and reports of flightlogs showing many more journeys on the disgraced financier’s private jet during that time period.

In a piece titled, “Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein: How Are They Connected?” the newspaper focused on a portion of Clinton’s statement, released through a spokesperson, claiming:

In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.

The newspaper reported on documentation obtained by Gawker and Fox News purporting to show many more trips on Epstein’s plane, and said Clinton’s office did not return a call inquiring about the seeming discrepancy.

Reported the Times:

Flight records published by Gawker in 2015 suggested that Mr. Clinton took at least a dozen separate flights on Mr. Epstein’s plane. A year later, Fox News reported that flight records showed President Clinton had flown at least 26 times on Mr. Epstein’s plane. It was unclear how many individual flights were involved in each trip that Mr. Ureña mentioned and whether that may account for the discrepancy between the number he cited and what the flight logs show. Mr. Clinton’s office did not immediately respond for a request for comment. The flight logs, posted online by Gawker, also record Mr. Clinton as being present on a domestic flight from Miami to Westchester County Airport in West Harrison, N.Y., which is near Mr. Clinton’s home in suburban Chappaqua.

Clinton’s statement does not mention some of the trips reportedly encompassed multiple legs with several other possible flights.

The Asia trip alone, which flight records show occurred between May 22 and May 25, 2002, was reportedly a five-leg trip.

According to Fox News, flight records show Clinton flying to such destinations as “Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, China, Brunei, London, New York, the Azores, Belgium, Norway, Russia and Africa.”

The New York Times story did not note Clinton’s statement further leaves out that the former president was reportedly on the airplane with Epstein himself.

The statement that “in 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane” seems to imply that Clinton utilized the airplane itself but conspicuously fails to mention whether Epstein was onboard. According to numerous reports, Clinton was a frequent flyer on the pervert’s private airplane, traveling with Epstein and unidentified women numerous times.

Epstein’s fleet reportedly included a Boeing 727-200 passenger jet that normally seats nearly 200 but was modified for private use. Fox News reported Epstein’s plane was “outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.”

Newsweek reported on a previous Gawker story exposing flight logs showing Clinton and Epstein on one flight with a softcore porn actress while other trips were allegedly shared with women listed on flight manifests without their full names.

Newsweek reported:

In 2015, Gawker released the flight logbooks for Epstein’s Gulfstream and the Lolita Express 727. Bill Clinton is among the prominent people listed in the flight logs, having took several trips on the Lolita Express with a softcore porn actress listed under “massages” in Epstein’s address book, also published by Gawker. Clinton shared eleven flights aboard the Lolita Express with Maxwell and Epstein’s former assistant Sarah Kellen, who has been accused in court filings of recruiting young girls, acting as a pimp on Epstein’s behalf. On multiple flights, additional women, listed in the flight logs by their first name or the simple descriptor “female,” joined Clinton aboard Epstein’s plane.

Clinton, meanwhile, has a long history of credibility issues regarding claims about his mistreatment of women.

Clinton famously claimed of Monica Lewinsky, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” but was later impeached by the House of Representatives for lying under oath about this relationship with the White House intern. He also denied credible sexual assault accusations from Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey, among others.

