Rep. Paul Gosar is blasting the passage of a bill that will allow Indian nationals to monopolize the United States’ green card system, providing Silicon Valley’s tech elites with an endless flow of cheaper, foreign workers.

This week, 140 House Republicans, 224 House Democrats, and Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) — led by Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — voted to allow Indian nationals to effectively monopolize the U.S. green card system for at least the next ten years, providing a constant stream of foreign workers that American professionals will be forced to compete against for white-collar jobs.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Gosar slammed the green card giveaway scheme, known as HR. 1044, supported by both political establishments, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Indian outsourcing lobby, and multinational tech conglomerates.

“This misguided bill will continue Big Tech’s strategy of importing cheap foreign labor to replace Americans,” Gosar said.

“Currently the government estimates that 90 percent of the beneficiaries of this law will be citizens from India,” Gosar continued. “Currently the law caps Indians at 25 percent to allow other countries’ tech employees the opportunity to replace Americans. The law itself is wrong and harmful to American families. But if we are to have such a law, creating what amounts to an Indian monopoly makes no sense. Other then Big Tech companies, Americans are not asking for this law.”

Exclusive–Jessica Vaughan: GOP/Dems Reward Big Tech’s ‘Indentured Servitude’ with Green Card Giveawayhttps://t.co/JlBydq2loA — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 11, 2019

The bill changes existing immigration law that prevents one country from monopolizing the U.S. green card system by placing a per-country cap on the number of green cards that each country is allotted every year.

Indian outsourcers and tech billionaires, who rely prominently on importing foreign workers from India instead of hiring Americans, have complained that their imported temporary foreign workers wait too long for green cards and that they need these workers to obtain green cards quicker so that they can continue importing additional foreign workers.

While establishment Republicans and Democrats, including some conservatives like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), voted for the green card giveaway plan, a minority of 65 congress members voted against the plan, including: Gosar, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

Despite tech corporations’ claims that there is a shortage of American workers to take coveted high-paying, white collar jobs in the STEM fields, about four million young Americans enter the workforce each year. Many American workers have spoken out about how they were fired, replaced, and forced to train their foreign replacements.

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on the H-1B visa and are allowed to stay for up to six years. There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment.

Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News. More than 85,000 Americans annually potentially lose their jobs to foreign labor through the H-1B visa program.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.