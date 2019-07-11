Former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton sent a Thursday tweet criticizing the Trump administration for using “fear and bigotry” to conduct ICE raids and push for a citizenship question on the next census.

The Trump administration is preparing sweeping raids on undocumented people as the president threatens to go against the Supreme Court and demand citizenship information through the Census. Weaponized fear and bigotry are the central projects of this administration. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2019

Clinton’s Thursday tweet comes shortly after hearing that Trump will announce an executive action to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census during a Thursday press conference, and reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would launch massive raids on Sunday.

The Supreme Court recently ruled in a 5-4 vote that adding the question “was a distraction,” but gave the Trump administration another chance to bring the issue to the court if it had a better explanation for why the question was necessary.

The tweet also comes after a report from the New York Times said that ICE would launch a massive deportation raid on Sunday targeting ten major cities and 2,000 illegal aliens.

Officials would try to hold the illegal aliens at detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania before they are processed for removal, according to the Times report.

Trump announced in late June that he would delay the ICE raids for two weeks to give Congress more time to work out a bipartisan solution on the immigration crisis at the border.