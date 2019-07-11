Hillary Clinton: Trump Uses ‘Fear and Bigotry’ to Conduct ICE Raids

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement address at the Hunter College Commencement ceremony at Madison Square Garden, May 29, 2019 in New York City. Secretary Clinton received the colleges inaugural Eleanor Roosevelt Distinguished Leadership Award, recognizing her achievements in public service.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton sent a Thursday tweet criticizing the Trump administration for using “fear and bigotry” to conduct ICE raids and push for a citizenship question on the next census.

Clinton’s Thursday tweet comes shortly after hearing that Trump will announce an executive action to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census during a Thursday press conference, and reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would launch massive raids on Sunday.

The Supreme Court recently ruled in a 5-4 vote that adding the question “was a distraction,” but gave the Trump administration another chance to bring the issue to the court if it had a better explanation for why the question was necessary.

The tweet also comes after a report from the New York Times said that ICE would launch a massive deportation raid on Sunday targeting ten major cities and 2,000 illegal aliens.

Officials would try to hold the illegal aliens at detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania before they are processed for removal, according to the Times report.

Trump announced in late June that he would delay the ICE raids for two weeks to give Congress more time to work out a bipartisan solution on the immigration crisis at the border.

