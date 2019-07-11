Rosie O’Donnell: ‘There’s a Creepy Incest Feel’ Between Pres. Trump and Ivanka

A transcript is as follows:

MICHELANGELO SIGNORILE: There are a lot of Republicans, I think even Donald Trump may be among them, who think or hope the first woman president will be Ivanka Trump.

ROSIE O’DONNELL: Oh dear lord!

SIGNORILE: At the G-20, he brought her to every meeting. Talk a little bit about Ivanka Trump and what Donald Trump is doing with her.

O’DONNELL: I don’t know what he’s doing with her. I think he’s been doing bad things with her for a very long time. There’s a creepy incest feel that is very prevalent amongst Donald Trump and his children, at least his daughter. Very creepy. I don’t know. I think she’s like, you know, a talentless, non-intelligent, non-powerful woman. And, I think she’s — it’s laughable to think of her in any kind of public service role. No one in his family has ever been in public service. Why should they start now?