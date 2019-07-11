President Donald Trump touted his administration’s efforts to combat Big Tech’s ongoing censorship of conservatives on Thursday during the Social Media Summit held at the White House, saying he would hold a “big meeting” soon.

After he discussed what he believed to be censorship on his own account, President Trump called to the stage Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who said Big Tech companies are “treated unlike anybody else.”

“Based on the feedback that we are hearing from you, I am announcing that we will ask representatives of the major social media platforms to join me at the White House over the next month, have a big meeting and a real conversation,” President Trump stated at the Thursday evening summit.

Trump also pointed to a few Congressional Republicans, like Hawley, that were in attendance for the summit and suggested that they, too, might be invited to attend the meeting. Trump also made it clear that Democrats would be invited to attend as well.

Today, I am directing my Administration to explore all regulatory and legislative solutions to protect the free speech rights of ALL AMERICANS. We hope to see more transparency, more accountability, and more FREEDOM! #SocialMediaSummit https://t.co/i6th5qtfAj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

“Today, I am directing my Administration to explore all regulatory and legislative solutions to protect free speech and the free speech rights of all Americans,” Trump continued from the podium. “We hope to see transparency, more accountability, and more freedom. That’s on both sides.”

“Big Tech must not censor the voices of the American people,” Trump added.