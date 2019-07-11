Watch Live: Trump Delivers Remarks on Census Citizenship Question

President Donald Trump will make an announcement Thursday evening regarding the 2020 U.S. Census and his effort to add a question to clarify whether respondents in each home counted by census workers are citizens of the United States.

Trump said Thursday morning that he would explore executive action to move ahead with the census change, which the Supreme Court rejected over procedural concerns in June. However, a report several hours later said the president had already backed off from this approach.

