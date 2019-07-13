In a series of tweets published Saturday, Democrat presidential hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio insisted that those residing illegally in the Big Apple stand their ground against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Let’s be blunt here: @realDonaldTrump has turned ICE into a political weapon against our immigrant communities,” de Blasio wrote in a Saturday morning tweet. “To everyone worried this weekend: this is your city.”

In an attempt to comfort those living in the city illegally, de Blasio added, “We will do everything we can to protect you.”

Another tweet directed at illegal aliens, issued by the official NYC Mayor’s Office in both English and Spanish, stated, “You have rights.” Included in the tweet was information on how illegal aliens can seek “legal advice” and guidance on what to do “if you’re worried about being separated from a child.”

De Blasio also warned illegal aliens in New York City of “reports of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem.”

He also stated that the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and other advocates in the area were “connecting with residents and distributing resources door to door.”

A report from the New York Times earlier this week said ICE would launch a massive deportation raid, which would target ten major cities and 2,000 illegal aliens.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced he would delay the raids of illegal aliens for two weeks in order to give Congress more time to work out a bipartisan solution to the immigration crisis at the border.

Speaking to press outside of the White House on Friday, Trump discussed the imminent ICE raids and said, “It starts on Sunday, and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries.”

He added, “We’re focused on criminals as much as we can, before we do anything else.”