A panel at the annual left-wing Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia featured a demonstration of an “easy to do” abortion using a watermelon.

Twitchy reported a video tweet of the demonstration by Philip Wegmann of RealClearNews:

Lizz Winstead, co-creator of the Daily Show and pro-abortion activist, moderated the panel, called “Operation Save Abortion,” during which a woman used a watermelon to show how “we create suction to remove pregnancy tissue.”

“This doesn’t work as well as a papaya,” the panelist said after demonstrating suctioning for “an eight-week pregnancy.”

Another panelist then advocated for more non-physicians to perform these first-trimester procedures.

“It is not surgery,” she said, pointing to the watermelon. “It’s basic health care. It’s easy to do. Safe. We need more providers.”

"it's easy to do" I'm glad liberal activists in this video are now trying to get people who are not physicians to be able to do abortions, so that women are killed from a septically performed abortion. Let's have at-home abortion kits while we're at it. https://t.co/1h951AuIVx — Michael (@Michael2014abc) July 13, 2019

The woman who performed the watermelon demonstration also told attendees that when access to abortion and training for the procedure is restricted, so is care for women who have miscarriages.

“So, this is really important, and thank you for watching our abortion,” she concluded.

Former abortionist-turned pro-life advocate Dr. Anthony Levatino describes what actually happens during a first-trimester pregnancy termination in this medical animation video:

“An abortionist uses metal rods or medication to dilate the woman’s cervix and gain access to the uterus, where the baby resides,” Levatino explains, adding:

The abortionist then inserts a suction catheter to vacuum the child from the womb. The suction machine has a force approximately 10 to 20 times the force of a household vacuum cleaner. The procedure is completed as the abortionist uses a sharp metal device called a curette to empty the remains of the child from the mother’s uterus.

Netroots Nation, held July 11-13, states it hosts “the largest annual conference for progressives, drawing nearly 3,000 attendees from around the country and beyond.”

TOUR DATES JULY: Heading Out w/ @AbortionFront in "Abortion AF: The Tour" our comedy, music & abortion rights road show! Join me @jillsobule @FunnyAida @jennyyangtv @jayemcbride @DinaNMartinez ++ Laugh! Sing! Fight back! Exposing Sexist shit heads has never been more rewarding! pic.twitter.com/2RZlqSVHma — Lizz Winstead Underground Collaborative MKE 7/19 (@lizzwinstead) June 25, 2019

According to the conference’s website, attendees are “online organizers, grassroots activists and independent media makers,” in addition to “professionals who work at advocacy organizations, progressive companies or labor unions.”

The conference features “80+ panels, 60+ training sessions, inspiring keynotes, caucuses, film screenings and lots of networking and social events.”