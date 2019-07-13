Vice President Mike Pence visited migrant shelters in the McAllen, Texas, area Friday and blasted CNN on Twitter following the stops, particularly for its “dishonest” coverage of his trip.

“CNN is so dishonest,” the vice president tweeted late Friday. “Today we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well.”

His tweet came in reaction to CNN, which reportedly showed video of a large group of crowded migrants, all of which were men who shouted “no shower!” to cameras. While the prime-time show Anderson Cooper 360 aired Pence’s interview with CNN senior White House correspondent Pamela Brown, it split the screen, only showing the sizable group of male migrants and “none of the footage of Pence visiting with children,” Fox News reported.

Pence explained the situation further:

The crisis at our southern border is not a “manufactured crisis,” it is real and is overwhelming our system. To show this, we also visited an overcrowded facility for adult men, many of whom have been arrested multiple times. These men were in a temporary holding area because Democrats in Congress have refused to fund additional bed space. Rather than broadcast the full story, showing the compassionate care the American people are providing to vulnerable families, tonight CNN only played video of men in the temporary facility and didn’t play any footage of the family facility at all ignoring the excellent care being provided to families and children. Our great @CBP agents deserve better and the American people deserve the whole story from CNN!

Pence also defended U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents from the smears by freshmen Democrats comparing holding centers to concentration camps during the interview with CNN.

“The Nazis killed people. Our Customs and Border Protection as you heard today are saving lives every day,” Pence said.