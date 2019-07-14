Donald Trump to Democrat ‘Squad’: ‘Why Don’t They Go Back and Help Fix the … Places from Which They Came’

President Donald Trump taunted the Democrats’ so-called “Squad” — the four far-left first-term representatives — on Sunday morning, telling them to go back and fix the places they came from before telling the rest of the country what to do.

He tweeted:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Trump’s remarks seemed primarily directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is from Somalia. On Friday, Omar said the president “shouldn’t be in office,” responding to his similar criticism of her, after questions from reporters.

Of the other three members, one, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), is a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from the West Bank, in an area administered by the Palestinian Authority. She represents a district that includes part of Detroit.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) represents parts of Queens and the South Bronx, and traces her roots to Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is African-American, and was born to a single mother in Chicago.

The “Squad” is the nickname Pelosi has given the group, which is loosely organized around an organization called the “Justice Democrats,” which seeks to back primary challenges against moderate and white incumbents.

Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, have feuded with Pelosi and the Congressional Black Caucus recently. After Ocasio-Cortez suggested Pelosi was racist, President Trump defended the Speaker — often his nemesis — on Friday.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.