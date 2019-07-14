Pelosi ‘Rejects’ Trump’s ‘Xenophobic’ Comments to Democrat Lawmakers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) condemned President Donald Trump on Sunday in a series of tweets bashing the president for telling a group of four progressive Democrat lawmakers to “go back” to their countries, adding that the comments “reaffirm” his plan to “make America white again.”

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

“When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again,” Pelosi tweeted Sunday. “Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power.”

In another tweet, Pelosi mentions that she “rejects” Trump’s “xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation” and urged him to come up with an immigration policy that would “stop the raids.”

Pelosi’s tweets came just hours after Trump penned a series of tweets Sunday morning targeting a group of progressive lawmakers, which he did not single out by name, to tell them they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” before coming back to show the U.S. “how it is done.”

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Trump’s remarks came after Pelosi and four progressive freshman House Democrats— Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)— had been disagreeing about whether to vote against an emergency spending bill that would fund border security which Pelosi backed.