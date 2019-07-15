Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to President Donald Trump inferring she and other far-left Democrat congresswomen should leave the United States, saying his remarks were the mark of a “weak mind” attempt to avoid policy debates.

“Weak minds and weak leaders challenge loyalty to our country to avoid challenging and debating policy. This president does not know how to defend his policies, so what he does is attack us personally,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a press conference while flanked by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

The New York Democrat made the remark during a press conference with her fellow “squad” members on Capitol Hill after President Trump tripled down, challenging them to emigrate from the U.S. if they continued their repeated attacks on American life.

“If you’re not happy here, then you can leave,” President Trump said earlier Monday to cheers from attendees of a “Made in America” event at the White House. “As far as I’m concerned, if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave.”

“But if you’re happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, very simply you can leave, you can leave right now. Come back if you want, don’t come back, that’s okay too. But if you’re not happy, you can leave,” he added.

