Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said at a press conference on Monday at the Capitol that the “squad” of herself and three other far-left House freshman including Reps. Omar Ilhan (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) are just a part of a much bigger group of Americans.

The four earned the nickname for ongoing opposition to the Democrat establishment in Congress, including to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“I would also just like to underscore the fact that despite the occupant of the White House’s attempts to marginalize us and to silence us ,please know that we are more than four people.,” Pressley said. “We ran on a mandate to advocate for, to represent those ignored, left out,and left behind.”

“Our squad is big,” Pressley said. “Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world.”

“And that is the work that we want to get back to,” Pressley said. “And given the size of this squad in this great nation we cannot, we will not be silenced.”

Pressley referred to President Donald Trump as the “occupant of the White House” because he is only “occupying space,” and Omar called for the president to be impeached.

Trump, meanwhile, has been tweeting about the foursome and their anti-American and anti-Israel remarks in speeches and on social media.

