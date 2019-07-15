Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said Monday that Montanans are “sick and tired” of “anti-American,” “radical Democrats” trashing America and said he stands with President Donald Trump on his tweets against progressive Democrats.

President Donald Trump taunted the “squad” of far-left first term progressive Democrats on Sunday, telling them to go back and fix the places they came from before telling the rest of the country what to do.

Trump’s tweets Sunday appeared to reference Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Trump’s tweet pushed Democrats such as Reps. Omar and Ocasio-Cortez to quickly attack the president, claiming that he was “stoking white nationalism.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she will hold a vote condemning Trump’s “disgraceful language.”

Sen. Daines, who is up for reelection in 2020, came to President Trump’s defense, charging that Montanans “are sick and tired” of “anti-American” progressive Democrats trashing America.

“Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America,” the Montana conservative added. “We’re the greatest country in the world.”

Daines added, “I stand with @ realdonaldtrump.” Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America. We’re the greatest country in the world. I stand with @realdonaldtrump. 🇺🇸 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) July 15, 2019

President Trump tripled down on his attacks against the progressive Democrats Monday, saying, “If you’re not happy here, then you can leave,” which prompted cheers at a “Made in America” event at the White House.

“As far as I’m concerned, if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave,” he added.