Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said Monday that Montanans are “sick and tired” of “anti-American,” “radical Democrats” trashing America and said he stands with President Donald Trump on his tweets against progressive Democrats.
President Donald Trump taunted the “squad” of far-left first term progressive Democrats on Sunday, telling them to go back and fix the places they came from before telling the rest of the country what to do.
Trump’s tweets Sunday appeared to reference Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).
Trump’s tweet pushed Democrats such as Reps. Omar and Ocasio-Cortez to quickly attack the president, claiming that he was “stoking white nationalism.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she will hold a vote condemning Trump’s “disgraceful language.”
Sen. Daines, who is up for reelection in 2020, came to President Trump’s defense, charging that Montanans “are sick and tired” of “anti-American” progressive Democrats trashing America.
“Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America,” the Montana conservative added. “We’re the greatest country in the world.”
Daines added, “I stand with
@realdonaldtrump.”
“But if you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, very simply you can leave, you can leave right now. Come back if you want, don’t come back, that’s okay too. But if you’re not happy, you can leave,” Trump said.
Referencing Rep. Omar, Trump attacked the former Somalian immigrant for her anti-Israel views.
“Somebody that comes from Somalia, which is a failed government, a failed state, who left Somalia and ultimately came here and now is a congresswoman, is never happy,” said Trump. “[She] says horrible things about Israel, hates Israel, hates Jews, hates Jews, it’s very simple.”
