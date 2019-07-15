Tacoma ICE Attacker Urges Leftists to Ignore Laws, Arm Themselves

The 69-year-old man who attacked a Tacoma, Washington, ICE facility Saturday left behind a manifesto in which he urged leftists to ignore laws in order to arm themselves.

The Washington Post reports that the attacker, Willem Van Spronsen, “threw ‘lit objects’ at buildings and at cars in a parking lot, police said, causing a vehicle to go up in flames.” Four Tacoma Police officers engaged Spronsen, opening fire on him and ending his life. No ICE personnel were injured.

Spronsen left behind a manifesto which stressed he was using a gun that is highly regulated in Washington state, saying:

I am not affiliated with any organization, i have disaffiliated from any organizations who disagree with my choice of tactics. the semi automatic weapon i used was a cheap, home built unregistered “ghost” ar15, had six magazines.

A “ghost” AR-15 is a rifle that collectors and/or firearm enthusiasts build in their own home. Some states require that such a gun be registered, some do not. On May 7, K5 News reported that Washington state completely banned 3-D printed guns and retained tight restrictions on “ghost” guns.

Spronsen also used his manifesto to encourage fellow leftists to arm themselves. He went so far as to urge them to “ignore” laws for firearm acquisition, if they can get away with it, saying, “I strongly encourage comrades and incoming comrades to arm themselves. we are now responsible for defending people from the predatory state. ignore the laws of arming yourself if you have the luxury, i did.”

