Trump Jabs Nancy Pelosi for ‘Very Racist’ Phrase ‘Make America White Again’

President Donald Trump on Monday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made a “very racist statement” by accusing him of attempting to “make America white again” after telling progressive Democrats to leave the country.

“Speaker Pelosi said ‘make America white again,'” President Trump recalled during a “Made in America” event. “Let me tell you, that is a very racist statement.”

.@realDonaldTrump says it was @SpeakerPelosi who made "a very racist statement" when she claimed he was trying to "Make America White Again." pic.twitter.com/VFGrUGi1jC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 15, 2019

“I’m surprised she’d say that,” he added.

Pelosi condemned President Trump on Sunday for stating that the group of lawmakers should return to their countries of origin before criticizing U.S. policies. “When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter. “Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power.”

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

The California Democrat added: “I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values.”

In a series of tweets on Sunday, President Trump alluded to the group of ” ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen,” who he did not mention specifically by name, urging them to return to the countries where they originally came from whose governments he described as a “complete and total catastrophe” instead of “loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States” how the government should be run.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” he wrote. “These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to President Trump on behalf of herself, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who were all born in the United States, as well as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, but became a citizen in 2000 at 17.

The UPI contributed to this report.