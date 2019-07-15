Trump Tweets: ‘We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!’

President Donald Trump repeated his attack on left-wing Democrats on Monday afternoon, announcing: We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!”

Trump tweeted ahead of a press conference by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), which was meant to respond to Trump’s earlier tweets on Sunday.

Trump’s message repeated the major themes of his remarks to the press following a “Made in America” manufacturing summit at the White House earlier Monday.

On Sunday, he tweeted, in part, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

Trump declared in his State of the Union address in February: “America will never be a socialist country.”

Update: During the press conference, Trump tweeted:

