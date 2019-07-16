President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the far-left Democrat “Squad” has uttered some of the most “vile, hateful, and disgusting things” ever said by a lawmaker on Capitol Hill and party leadership is unwilling to take them one due to fear of the “radical left.”

“The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate, & yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the Democrat Party,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public shouting of the F…word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills,” he added.

President Trump concluded his pair of tweets by accusing Democrat leadership of being too afraid to reign in the progressive wing of the party. “Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad!” he wrote.

President Trump’s comments are the latest in a string of criticism against Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who on Sunday the president said should leave the United States if their frequent attacks on the American experience persist. The president reiterated his position during a press conference Monday, saying “If you’re not happy here, then you can leave.”

Democrats exploded over President Trump’s comments about the progressive lawmakers. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called the president’s tweets “xenophobic, while 2020 Democrat candidates responded by calling them “racist,” “disgusting,” and “un-American.”

In a Monday press conference on Capitol Hill, the four progressive lawmakers hit back at President Trump’s remarks.

“Weak minds and weak leaders challenge loyalty to our country to avoid challenging and debating policy. This president does not know how to defend his policies, so what he does is attack us personally,” Ocasio-Cortez said

In her remarks, Pressley (D-MA) refused to refer to President Trump of “president, instead calling him the “occupant of the White House.”

“I will always refer to him as the occupant as he is only occupying space. It does not embody the grace, the empathy, the compassion, the integrity that that office requires and that the American people deserve,” she added.

When it was her time at the podium, Omar called on the House to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

“I have not made impeachment central to my election or my tenure. But since the day that I’ve gotten elected, I’ve said to people, it is not — if he will be impeached, but when,” she said. “It is time for us to stop allowing this president to make a mockery out of our Constitution, it is time for us to impeach this president.