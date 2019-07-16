A CNN poll for the early primary state New Hampshire released Tuesday shows Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tied for second place, both of whom are gaining on Joe Biden (D), who leads the field by five points.

The University of New Hampshire Survey Center conducted the survey, polling 864 adults across the state (including 386 likely 2020 Democratic primary voters) July 8–15.

“If the Democratic primary for president were held today, which of the following would you support for the Democratic nomination?” the survey asked.

Biden came out on top with 24 percent support, but both Sanders and Warren followed closely behind, tying for second place with 19 percent support each. Pete Buttigieg (D) followed with ten percent support, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) with nine percent, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with two percent, and Beto O’Rourke (D) with two percent. The remaining candidates garnered one percent support or less.

A closer look shows Sanders – who is expected to have a strong showing given his close proximity to the Granite State – experiencing an eleven point drop since April, falling from 30 percent support. Warren – whose state also borders New Hampshire – has experienced the most significant surge, jumping to 19 percent from just five percent in April.

The margin of error for likely Democratic primary voters is +/- 5 percent.

The current Real Clear Politics average for New Hampshire’s Democrat Primary shows Biden leading the pack by 8.3 percent with 26 percent support. Warren edges Sanders out for second place with 17.7 percent support to his 16.3 percent.