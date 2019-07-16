Members of the Democrat “Squad” were caught on camera Monday repeatedly refusing to condemn terrorism.

In the video below, you can watch as socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) refuses to condemn a terrorist attack committed by the left-wing terrorist group Antifa over the weekend at a migrant detention center.

This might be the first time in modern history where a sitting lawmaker refused to condemn a terror attack. I’ve never seen anything like it.

.@AOC refuses to condemn the Antifa attack on the Tacoma ICE center; refuses to tell @TheRealKeean if her inflammatory comments about “concentration camps” radicalized the attacker. pic.twitter.com/YOjn0yL032 — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2019

What’s more, the Antifa terrorist, who was shot dead by police as he tried to firebomb a federal detention center in Tacoma, Washington, appeared to be directly inspired by Ocasio-Crazy and her inflammatory lies comparing American detention centers to Nazi concentration camps.

According to various reports, the terrorist left behind a manifesto that in part read:

It’s time to take action against the forces of evil. evil says one life is worth less than another. evil says the flow of commerce is our purpose here. evil says concentration camps for folks deemed lesser are necessary. the handmaid of evil says the concentration camps should be more humane.

But Ocasio-Crazy still refused to condemn this act, a terrorist act against the United States government fueled by her incendiary rhetoric.

In the video below, you will see that Ocasio-Crazy will not even call for Antifa to cease its violence.

Imagine how inspiring this piece of video must be for these Antifa terrorists:

After repeatedly asking @Ilhan and @AOC if they would condemn the Antifa firebomber, and if they felt partly responsible, the two got into their SUV and Omar (likely thinking she was off camera) burst into ear to ear laughter. Was there ever a doubt Omar hated America? pic.twitter.com/7OREVpwfSj — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) July 16, 2019

Speaking of inspiring terrorists, on that very same day, antisemitic congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) also refused to condemn the Antifa terror attack against our government:

.@AOC, @IlhanMN repeatedly REFUSE to condemn Antifa attack on Tacoma ICE center, and won't tell Antifa to stop using violence. WATCH @TheRealKeean confront #AOC and #IlhanOmar pic.twitter.com/Yl5oCH2X7H — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2019

Incredibly, it gets worse. Here’s video of Omar refusing to condemn al-Qaeda on Monday…. Al Qaeda!

Imagine that… Democrats are now so deranged, so divisive, so sick with hatred for this country and Israel that they cannot even condemn al Qaeda, the monsters behind 9/11.

Watch for yourself:

Reporter: "Can you respond to the President's claims that you're a communist and that you're pro-al-Qaeda?" Ilhan Omar: "We are no longer going to allow the dignification of such a ridiculous, ridiculous statement." pic.twitter.com/qNYfDZZMDM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 15, 2019

Oddly enough, though, Omar is willing to talk about al Qaeda if she can giggle about al Qaeda, if she can equate them to the American military:

Here's the clip that Trump is referencing with Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) where she laughs while talking about ISIS and Al-Qaeda — Islamic terror groups that kill Americans, U.S. allies, and Jews pic.twitter.com/5INfs6yiSv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 15, 2019

This is the Democrat Party, y’all… Unmasked, violent, racist, antisemitic, and desperate to prioritize illegal immigrants over American citizens and legal immigrants.

