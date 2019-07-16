Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Has ‘a Racist Brain in His Head’

A partial transcript is as follows:

TMZ: Congresswoman, five minutes ago the president literally just tweeted that those tweets were not racist and that he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. What do you say to that?

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think he’s got a racist brain in his head, and I think he’s got a racist heart in his chest, and I have never personally met a racist that admitted to being a racist.

TMZ: Do you think he could — I know you guys have been passionate about the Harriet Tubman bill — do you think that the administration would at least follow up and start the procedures for that?

REP. OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think we absolutely should. There’s no real reason that they gave that’s legitimate for canceling it. It really is bizarre and strange. Do I think them moving forward with the bill is going to undo the damage they’ve done? No. They’re still going to be caging kids at the border, they’re still going to be stripping our schools of resources, they’re still going to be locking people up, they’re still going to be criminalizing marijuana, but it’s one small thing that should be done.