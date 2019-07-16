Planned Parenthood Fires President Leana Wen in ‘Secret Meeting’

Planned Parenthood’s board of directors removed Leana Wen, the organization’s president, over “philosophical differences,” the ousted pro-abortion executive announced Tuesday.

“I just learned that the @PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting,” Wen wrote on Twitter. “We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood.”

Moments later, Wen shared a statement to Twitter regarding her abrupt ouster.

“I believe that the best way to protect abortion care is to be clear that it is not a political issue but a health care one, and that we can expand support for reproductive rights by finding common ground with the large majority of Americans who understand reproductive health care as the fundamental health care that it is,” she said.

Wen said it was, “an honor and privilege to serve alongside our dedicated doctors, nurses, clinicians, staff and volunteers”, and that she would, “always stand with Planned Parenthood, as I continue my life’s work and mission of caring for and fighting for women, families and communities”.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America has appointed Alexis McGill Johnson as the organization’s acting chief executive officer. Johnson previously served as a former board member of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and a former chairwoman of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

The organization’s search for a new president and CEO will begin early next year and hopes to have a new head installed by the end of 2020.

Wen took over for as president from Cecile Richards, a seasoned Democrat operative, last Septemeber. She served as Baltimore’s health commissioner prior to her short stint as Planned Parenthood’s president.

“We thank Dr. Leana Wen for her service to Planned Parenthood in such a pivotal time and extend our best wishes for her continued success,” board chairs Jennie Rosenthal and Aimee Cunningham said in a joint statement.

Planned Parenthood is the largest nonprofit provider of abortion care in the U.S.