Almost nine-in-ten Republican voters say they support President Trump’s comments directed at some Democrats this week in which he said they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

This week, Trump blasted elected Democrats on Twitter for “viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run” despite arriving “from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world.”

Trump tweeted:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Although Republican lawmakers — including Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) – the establishment media, and Democrats have slammed Trump for making the comments, the overwhelming majority of Republican voters say they like the tweets.

A YouGov survey this week finds that about 88 percent, or nearly nine-in-ten, Republican voters said they thought the tweets were “great,” “good,” or “okay.” Less than 15 percent of Republican voters said the tweets were “bad” or “terrible.”

Similarly, 90 percent of Trump supporters said they liked the president’s tweets, while less than ten percent called them “bad” or “terrible.”

Among Hispanic American voters, a majority of 52 percent said they liked Trump’s tweets and about 53 percent of white Americans said the same.

Swing voters are largely split about their feelings towards Trump’s “go back” comments. While 48 percent of swing voters said they think the tweets are “great,” “good,” or “okay,” another 51 percent said they found the tweets to be “bad” or “terrible.”

This week, Trump continued to say that new arrivals and immigrants who are “not happy here” should “leave” rather than attack the U.S. and American citizens.

“As far as I’m concerned, if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave,” Trump said this week at the White House. “… If you’re complaining all the time, very simply you can leave, you can leave right now. Come back if you want, don’t come back, that’s okay too. But if you’re not happy, you can leave.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.