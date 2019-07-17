Report: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets Republican 2020 Challenger

A New York Republican launched a bid Wednesday to run against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in 2020, according to a report.

Scherie Murray, a 38-year-old New York businesswoman who came to America from Jamaica as a child, announced Wednesday that she will run for Ocasio-Cortez’s seat in 2020.

“There is a crisis in Queens, and it’s called AOC,” Murray told Fox News. “And instead of focusing on us, she’s focusing on being famous. Mainly rolling back progress and authoring the job-killing Green New Deal and killing the Amazon New York deal.”

Murray, who came to the U.S. at the age of nine, also released a video Wednesday, which sharply criticized Ocasio-Cortez for creating conflict and promoting herself instead of serving the country.

“Your representative in Washington chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance,” Murray said in the video. “Queens and the Bronx needs someone who will create jobs instead of turning them away.”

Murray also trashed Ocasio-Cortez’s Medicare for All proposals and her embrace of the Green New Deal, saying it “will kill jobs.”

The former state committee chairwoman of the New York Republican Party faces an uphill battle for her candidacy.

Four other Republicans have announced they will run for the seat, including former police officer John Cummings, medical journalist Ruth Papazian, construction contractor Miguel Hernandez, and entrepreneur Antoine Tucker.

The district currently held by Ocasio-Cortez is also overwhelmingly Democrat, although there has been speculation Democrats would rally behind a primary challenger to appease establishment Democrats.

The Republican primary in New York will take place in June 2020.