President Donald Trump ripped into Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) during his Wednesday evening rally in Greenville, North Carolina, saying the far-left Democrat believes people with the same skin color need to think alike.

President Trump said of Pressley: “She said ‘we don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be brown voices.’ She said ‘we don’t need any more black faces that don’t want to be black voices.’”

“Can you imagine if I said that? It would be over, right? It would be over,” he added.

President Trump referred to Pressley’s remarks that she made at the progressive Netroots Nation conference over the weekend.

“We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice,” the Massachusetts Democrat said on Saturday. “If you’re worried about being marginalized and stereotyped, please don’t even show up because we need you to represent that voice.”

Pressley’s remarks came after infighting between House Democrat leaders and progressive lawmakers reached new heights. After Pressley and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) voted against a border aid package last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) downplayed the foursome’s influence on Capitol Hill. The speaker told the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd that the freshman congresswomen “have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

In response, Ocasio-Cortez suggested Pelosi’s comments were racist, saying “the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

Rallying alongside Vice President Mike Pence, President Trump also slammed other “Squad” members before the East Carolina University’s Williams Arena. The president blasted Omar for minimizing the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks and showing leniency towards attempted ISIS recruits.

Of Ocasio-Cortez, President Trump slammed her for comparing immigrant detention centers to Nazi-era concentration camps.

“They have water, they have air conditioning, they have things that they have never seen,” he said.