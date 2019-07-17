President Trump ripped the far-left members of the Squad during Wednesday night’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina and took shots at ringleader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), particularly for calling contemporary America “garbage,” noting that the comment might be worse than Hillary Clinton’s infamous “deplorables” gaffe.

Trump went after Ocasio-Cortez – shortened to “Cortez” for the sake of brevity – for launching “outrageous” attacks against U.S. border agents, and he called out Democrats for refusing to initially acknowledge the humanitarian crisis on the southern border.

“So Cortez also– she said essentially Nazis are running concentration camps,” Trump said to a chorus of boos.

“And when Mike Pence went down just a few days ago with members of Congress and the media, and you look at those so-called horrible concentration camps, they said, ‘Wow. These places are clean. Wow. They have air conditioning. They have water,'” he continued.

“These people come from rough places, and I’ll tell you what. Some of them said we’ve never lived like this before. They have water. They have air-conditioning. They have things they have never seen,” he said before slamming Ocasio-Cortez for perpetuating the lie that migrants are forced to drink from toilets.

“And we listen to her talking about drinking water from toilets, which was a lie, which was a lie,” Trump said, triggering additional boos.

From there, Trump called out the New York lawmaker for putting illegal immigrants above American citizens.

“Cortez said that illegal immigrants are more American than any person who seeks to keep them out, ever will be. Can you believe that?” Trump asked. “That’s what she said.”

“She described contemporary America as – that’s you, that’s me, that’s all of us– as ‘garbage.’ Remember deplorables? That sounds worse. I think that’s worse. But we’ll save it for whoever’s going to be the nominee,” he added.

During an appearance at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas in March, Ocasio-Cortez said (emphasis added):

I think the thing that is really hard for people to sometimes see is that when we are on this path of a slow erosion and a slow, slow, slow, just like move away from what we’ve always been … you know, you won’t even realize that you’ve drifted a hundred miles. So, when someone’s talking about our core, it’s like ‘oh this is radical,’ but this isn’t radical, this is what we’ve always been. “It’s just that now we’ve strayed so far away from what has really made us powerful, and just, and good, and equitable, and productive. And so I think all of these things sound radical compared to where we are, but where we are is not a good thing. And this idea of like 10 percent better from garbage, is, shouldn’t be what we settle for. It’s like this like—it feels like ‘moderate’ is not a stance, it’s just an attitude toward life of like ‘hmmm.’

In January, the freshman Democrat told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that illegal immigrants who are “trying to seek refuge and seek opportunity in the United States of America with nothing but the shirt on their backs are acting more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be.”