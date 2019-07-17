Watch Live–Senate Hearing: Homeland Security Advisers Suggest Solutions to Border Crisis

The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs is holding a roundtable Wednesday morning titled “Unprecedented Migration at the U.S. Southern Border: Bipartisan Policy Recommendations from the Homeland Security Advisory Council.”

Several witnesses from the Homeland Security Advisory Council’s Customs and Border Protection Families and Children Care Panel will discuss the U.S.-Mexico border crisis and how lawmakers can improve overcrowding at migrant detention facilities.

Follow Breitbart News for updates on this event and breaking immigration news.