Watch Live: Trump, Pence Hold Rally in Greenville, North Carolina

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will hold a “Keep America Great” rally in Greenville, NC, at East Carolina University’s Williams Arena.

The president is riding high after coming out on top of a near-weeklong battle with freshman Democratic congresswomen, dubbed “The Squad.” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) tried to paint Trump as a “racist,” in concert with corporate media, for saying they should leave the United States if they do not like it. However, despite their sustained burst of outrage and a House resolution — messily passed — denouncing the president and his remarks, several polls released in the past 24 hours show that Trump has only gained support since the fight began.

“Thank you to the vicious young Socialist Congresswomen,” Trump responded after learning that his support jumped four points in the latest Rasmussen poll.

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in North Carolina by nearly 200,000 votes. The president’s re-election campaign is heading back into a stronghold of support within the state 16 months before the 2020 vote.

