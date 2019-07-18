Al Green: Impeach Trump or House Members Could Be ‘Harmed’

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on Thursday declared that he will be “marching on until victory is won” on impeaching President Donald Trump a day after the House tabled his impeachment resolution, which Green suggested is needed so that members of Congress are not harmed.

Green boasted that he got 95 Democrats to support moving forward with his impeachment resolution, which he said was up from 58 the first time he introduced articles of impeachment in 2017 and 66 the second time in 2018.

“We are marching on to 212,” Green said. “We are marching on until victory is won.”

Green, who has also said that the House should impeach Trump to “punish” the president, urged House members to vote against Trump’s “bigotry and hate” days after he said Trump’s tweets about the “Squad” and his words could incite or “cause others to act.”

The Texas Democrat told MSNBC this week that the first thing he sees when he enters his office is now with an officer with a gun. He said he had never had to have such security measures “before the president… started his rants.”

“I believe we must check him now or we will find someone being harmed, perhaps a member of Congress,” Green continued.