AOC: Trump ‘Put Millions of Americans in Danger’ with ‘Send Her Back’ Rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Thursday that President Donald Trump put “millions of Americans in danger” on Wednesday evening when supporters at his Greenville, North Carolina, rally chanted “send her back” after Trump ripped Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-American and antisemitic “screeds.”

“The president put millions of Americans in danger last night. His rhetoric is endangering lots of people,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It’s not just about threats to individual members of Congress, but it is about creating a volatile environment in this country through violent rhetoric that puts anyone like Ilhan, anyone who believes in the rights of all people, in danger. He has a responsibility for that environment.”

Trump, after being ripped for letting the chant go on for 13 seconds, on Thursday said he was “not happy” with the chant and disagreed with it. The president even said he “felt a little badly about it.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who also said House Democrats are discussing additional security measures, made her remarks after Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said on the House floor that he would be introducing a bill to provide additional security to House members to “thwart the efforts of those who might want to harm a member of this House.”

“Every member of this House needs additional security. I am going to file a bill asking for more security for the members of this House,” Green said. “Leadership has adequate security. Members do not have adequate security.”