Cory Booker: Gun Licensing Saves Lives

Democrat presidential hopeful Cory Booker says lives can be saved via the implementation of gun licensing requirements.

Booker tweeted: “Gun violence is the second-highest cause of death among young people, but it doesn’t need to be this way. We can save lives by implementing commonsense measures like my proposal for gun licensing.”

He did not mention Illinois requires all gun owners to be licensed, yet Chicago witnessed at least 41 people shot between July 12-14, 2019, 66 were shot over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and at least 56 were shot during the last weekend in June 2019.

Moreover, Booker consistently references gun crime in Newark, New Jersey, in hopes of proving more gun control is needed. He does not mention that New Jersey licenses gun owners. In other words, New Jersey does exactly what Booker claims will save lives, yet the violence continues.

It is interesting to note that Booker also tied gun licensing to automobile licensing, saying, “If you need a license to drive a car, you should need one to own a gun.”

He did not point to a natural right to drive a car nor did he point to an amendment that says the right to keep and drive a car shall not be infringed.

