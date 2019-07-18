The Democrat-controlled House killed the latest impeachment effort against President Trump, despite successfully passing a resolution – which reprimanding him for making “racist” remarks the day before.

While all voting Republicans opted to table the latest impeachment effort, only 95 Democrats supported it, despite the party’s widespread calls to hold Trump accountable.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) introduced the measure shortly after the House passed a resolution to condemn Trump over past tweets about the “Squad.” The title of the resolution itself accused Trump of racism: “Condemning President Trump’s racist comments directed at Members of Congress.”

It stated that the president’s “racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color” and added that the House “strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

It passed largely along party lines, 240-187. Four Republicans – Reps. Will Hurd (R-TX), Susan Brooks (R-IN), Fred Upton (R-MI), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) – sided with Democrats.

Green filed articles of impeachment against Trump in hopes of riding on the coattails of outrage that inspired the condemnatory resolution. It stated that Trump is “unfit to defend the ideals that have made America great.”

“What do you do when the leader of the free world is a racist? What do you do? Well, here’s what you do. You file a resolution condemning the president for racist comments directed at members of Congress,” Green said on the House floor Tuesday.

“What do you do? You file articles of impeachment impeaching the President of the United States of America. These two things are not mutually exclusive,” he added.

The House voted on Green’s impeachment measure the following afternoon, to no avail. It failed spectacularly, with 137 Democrats and one independent – former Republican Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) – siding with the GOP to table the measure. The final tally of 332-95 came as an embarrassment to the Democrat Party, given its near-constant demands for impeachment.

Every member of the “Squad” – Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) – voted in favor of the measure.

Other notable Democrats who voted in favor include Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Frederica Wilson (D-FL), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), and Sheila Jackson Lee (D- TX).

The majority of Democrats, however, opted to table the measure along with Republicans. Here are those 137 lawmakers.

List via CNN:

Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-31)

Rep. Colin Allred (TX-32)

Rep. Cynthia Axne (IA-03)

Rep. Ami Bera (CA-07)

Rep. Don Beyer (VA-08)

Rep. Sanford D. Bishop (GA-02)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE)

Rep. Anthony Brindisi (NY-22)

Rep. Julia Brownley (CA-26)

Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17)

Rep. Salud Carbajal (CA-24)

Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA-08)

Rep. Ed Case (HI-01)

Rep. Sean Casten (IL-06)

Rep. Kathy Castor (FL-14)

Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27)

Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros (CA-39)

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05)

Rep. James Clyburn (SC-06)

Rep. Gerald Connolly (VA-11)

Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05)

Rep. J. Luis Correa (CA-46)

Rep. Jim Costa (CA-16)

Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-02)

Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21)

Rep. Angie Craig (MN-02)

Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13)

Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06)

Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28)

Rep. Elijah Cummings (MD-07)

Rep. Joe Cunningham (SC-01)

Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03)

Rep. Susan Davis (CA-53)

Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (CT-03)

Rep. Suzan DelBene (WA-01)

Rep. Antonio Delgado (NY-19)

Rep. Val Demings (FL-10)

Rep. Ted Deutch (FL-22)

Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18)

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA-01)

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07)

Rep. Bill Foster (IL-11)

Rep. Lois Frankel (FL-21)

Rep. Ruben Gallego (AZ-07)

Rep. John Garamendi (CA-03)

Rep. Jared Golden (ME-02)

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15)

Rep. John Gottheimer (NJ-05)

Rep. Debra Haaland (NM-01)

Rep. Josh Harder (CA-10)

Rep. Alcee Hastings (FL-20)

Rep. Jahana Hayes (CT-05)

Rep. Denny Heck (WA-10)

Rep. Katie Hill (CA-25)

Rep. Jim Himes (CT-04)

Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-05)

Rep. Steven Horsford (NV-04)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06)

Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-05)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08)

Rep. Henry Johnson (GA-04)

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

Rep. William Keating (MA-09)

Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17)

Rep. Derek Kilmer (WA-06)

Rep. Andy Kim (NJ-03)

Rep. Ron Kind (WI-03)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08)

Rep. Ann Kuster (NH-02)

Rep. Conor Lamb (PA-17)

Rep. Jim Langevin (RI-02)

Rep. John Larson (CT-01)

Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05)

Rep. Susie Lee (NV-03)

Rep. John Lewis (GA-05)

Rep. Daniel Lipinski (IL-03)

Rep. David Loebsack (IA-02)

Rep. Ben Luján (NM-03)

Rep. Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Rep. Stephen Lynch (MA-08)

Rep. Tom Malinowski (NJ-07)

Rep. Sean Maloney (NY-18)

Rep. Ben McAdams (UT-04)

Rep. Lucy McBath (GA-06)

Rep. Donald McEachin (VA-04)

Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY-05)

Rep. Joseph Morelle (NY-25)

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL-07)

Rep. Richard Neal (MA-01)

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01)

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20)

Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01)

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-07)

Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52)

Rep. Collin Peterson (MN-07)

Rep. Dean Phillips (MN-03)

Rep. Katie Porter (CA-45)

Rep. David Price (NC-04)

Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-05)

Rep. Kathleen Rice (NY-04)

Rep. Max Rose (NY-11)

Rep. Harley Rouda (CA-48)

Rep. Raul Ruiz (CA-36)

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02)

Rep. Bobby Rush (IL-01)

Rep. Tim Ryan (OH-13)

Rep. Linda Sánchez (CA-38)

Rep. John Sarbanes (MD-03)

Rep. Adam Schiff (CA-28)

Rep. Bradley Schneider (IL-10)

Rep. Kurt Schrader (OR-05)

Rep. Kim Schrier (WA-08)

Rep. Robert Scott (VA-03)

Rep. José Serrano (NY-15)

Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07)

Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27)

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11)

Rep. Albio Sires (NJ-08)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08)

Rep. Adam Smith (WA-09)

Rep. Darren Soto (FL-09)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA-07)

Rep. Greg Stanton (AZ-09)

Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11)

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (NY-03)

Rep. Mark Takano (CA-41)

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02)

Rep. David Trone (MD-06)

Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14)

Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (NJ-02)

Rep. Marc Veasey (TX-33)

Rep. Peter Visclosky (IN-01)

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23)

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (VA-10)

Rep. Susan Wild (PA-07)

Rep. John Yarmuth (KY-03)

Trump thanked the Democrats who voted alongside the GOP during his rally in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday evening, adding that they “did the right thing for our country.”

“I have to tell you, this vote was so big, I have to thank many of the Democrats,” he said. “I mean that was amazing – no, no, I really do, I respect it. I really do.”

New calls for impeachment are surfacing Thursday, notably from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

We must call out those who remain silent. We must initiate impeachment proceedings to hold him accountable. And we must build an unstoppable grassroots movement that resoundingly defeats not just Trump, but complicit Republicans everywhere. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 18, 2019

In light of Wednesday’s vote by Democrats, the future of impeachment remains ambiguous.