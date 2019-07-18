Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) said Thursday that the “send her back” chant that broke out at Wednesday evening’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina, is “how history’s worst episodes begin.”

“A chant like ‘Send her back!’ is ugly and dangerous, and it is the inevitable consequence of President Trump’s demagoguery,” Amash, who recently left the Republican Party, wrote on Twitter. “This is how history’s worst episodes begin. We must not allow this man to take us to such a place.”

Last night’s chant came as the president listed various statements by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) that were critical of the U.S. The president not only had choice words for the Minnesota Democrat, but for Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) as well. He’s has been locked in a war of words with the “Squad” since challenging the far-left lawmakers on Sunday to leave the country if their criticisms of America continue.

Amash, who was the first Republican on Capitol Hill to call for President Trump to be impeached, has refused to rule out running for the White House in 2020. Though, despite supporting the president’s ouster, he voted last night to table a resolution introduced by Rep. Al Green (D-TX) to bring articles of impeachment.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joined Amash in condemning the chants, tweeting: “I deeply disagree with the extreme left & have been disgusted by their tone. I woke up today equally disgusted — chants like ‘send her back’ are ugly, wrong, & would send chills down the spines of our Founding Fathers.”

“Though it was brief, I struggled with the ‘send her back’ chant tonight referencing Rep. Omar,” tweeted Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC). “Her history, words & actions reveal her great disdain for both America & Israel. That should be our focus and not phrasing that’s painful to our friends in the minority communities.”

Asked about the chant on Thursday, President Trump said he disapproved of it.

“It was quite a chant. I felt a little bit badly about it, but I will say this: I did start speaking very quickly. … I was not happy with it. I disagree with it, but again, I didn’t say that; they did,” he said.