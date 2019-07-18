Levi Strauss joined hands with the gun control lobby in the Fall of 2018 and is sticking to their guns whether customers agree or not.

On September 4, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Levi Strauss was launching a million dollar gun control campaign. This also entailed teaming up with Michael Bloomberg-funded gun control Everytown for Gun Safety, going so far as to provide jeans for actors who appeared in Everytown PSAs.

The Free Enterprise Project’s David Almasi approached Levi’s executives with polling data which showed that many customers tended to shop elsewhere following the company’s adoption of gun control. Yet the executives were unmoved. The Free Enterprise Project reported that “leaders of the clothing manufacturer stood their ground, telling shareholders they would continue to risk profit and the company’s future by pursuing what they refer to as a ‘values-driven’ business model.”

Almasi spoke to Breitbart News’ about Levi Strauss’ gun control position, saying:

Levi’s is all-in with the social justice warriors. In addition to anti-gun activism, they are also lending corporate support for environmental causes and various matters associated with leftism. Levi’s will continue its anti-gun activism and support for anti-gun causes even after the Free Enterprise Project gave them polling data showing it hurts their reputation and can drive customers elsewhere. Taking on this unnecessary risk is an affront to investors of any political alignment. Levi’s owes it to its investors, employees and business partners to remain politically neutral to protect the brand.

Almasi noted that Levi’s is “putting politics ahead of pants.”

