Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reacted to President Donald Trump’s remarks at Wednesday evening’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina, accusing him of using “rhetoric of racism” that will “evolve into violence ” against people of color.

“I think part of the point is to target us,” Ocasio-Cortez said of the president’s remarks on Thursday. “This president is evolving, as predicted, deeper into the rhetoric of racism which evolves into violence.” The New York Democrat said she is in discussions with the caucus about receiving additional security in the wake of President Trump’s criticisms:

The far-left lawmaker then said the president’s remarks leave minorities who are without security vulnerable to attacks. “It’s the people like Ilhan, the people like me, the people like our communities that we represent,” she said. “We are not in politics anymore. We are in racism — really we’re talking about fascistic government”:

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks come after President Trump slammed the lawmaker and her fellow freshman Congresswomen Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) for their repeated attacks on the United States. He has challenged the lawmakers to flee the country if their insults persist.

“I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down,” the president told supporters last night. “They never have anything good to say. That’s why I say, ‘Hey, if you don’t like it, let ’em leave. Let ’em leave.'”

At one point in his speech, President Trump laced into Omar for minimizing the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and mocking Americans for their views on al-Qaeda, prompting the crowd to chant, “Send her back.” The Minnesota Democrat is a Somalian-refugee who became a U.S. citizen in 2000. Asked about the chant on Thursday, President Trump said he was “not happy” about it.

“It was quite a chant. I felt a little bit badly about it, but I will say this: I did start speaking very quickly. … I was not happy with it. I disagree with it, but, again, I didn’t say that; they did,” he stated.