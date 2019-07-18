Pete Buttigieg: Donald Trump Taunting Me to Get My Attention

Mayor Pete Buttigieg dismissed Wednesday the latest mockery from President Donald Trump as proof the president was desperate for attention.

“Lately, he’s been trying to get my attention. Poor guy,” Buttigieg said during a Nashville political rally. “President of the United States, trying to get the attention of a 30-something-year-old mayor from Indiana, that tells you something. Poor fella.”

During his rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night, Trump repeated Buttigieg’s name, reminding his supporters of the proper way to pronounce his name — “Boot-Edge-Edge.”

“He’s a beauty, he runs a failed city,” Trump said, adding that Vice President Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana, told him the mayor of South Bend never did a good job.

“He’s supposed to be a hot young star, if that’s a hot young star, I guess I just don’t know stardom anymore, that is not a star,” Trump said. “Boot-Edge-Edge, you say Boot and then add Edge-Edge, Boot-Edge-Edge.

Trump added he could not picture the mild-mannered mayor dealing with top world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, or North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Trump boasted he had changed these relationships as president.

“Now we’re no longer the suckers,” he said.