Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to President Donald Trump’s fiery rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Wednesday night, telling her 2.8 million Twitter followers that the president is “desperate” and that lawmakers “must initiate impeachment proceedings to hold him accountable.”

In a pair of tweets following Trump’s Greenville rally, the presidential candidate accused Trump of being a racist, xenophobe, and misogynist; slammed what she claimed is his “deeply unpopular agenda”; and called for lawmakers to pursue impeachment.

“This president is desperate. Calling out his racism, xenophobia, and misogyny is imperative,” she tweeted.

“But he’s trying to divide us and distract from his own crimes, and from his deeply unpopular agenda of letting the wealthy and well-connected rip off the country. We must do more,” she continued:

It remains unclear what “deeply unpopular agenda” Warren is referring to, as the economic boom – attributed to the president’s America First policies – has positively affected workers across the board. Trump’s approval rating jumped four points in less than a week.

As Breitbart News reported, “Rasmussen showed Trump with a 46 percent approval on Friday followed by a 50 percent rating on Wednesday – a jump of four points. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump’s approval rating among Republicans jumped five points.”

Despite that, Warren is calling on lawmakers to seriously pursue impeachment.

She added:

We must call out those who remain silent. We must initiate impeachment proceedings to hold him accountable. And we must build an unstoppable grassroots movement that resoundingly defeats not just Trump, but complicit Republicans everywhere.

Democrats essentially called their own bluff Wednesday, opting to table Rep. Al Green’s (D-TX) articles of impeachment against Trump, 332-95. All voting Republicans chose to block the measure, and 137 Democrats – along with independent Rep. Justin Amash (MI) – sided with them.