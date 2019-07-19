Donald Trump: Rock Star Welcome for Ilhan Omar ‘Staged’ in Minnesota

President Donald Trump ridiculed the crowd of supporters welcoming Rep. Ilhan Omar back to Minnesota as “staged”, vowing to win the state in 2020.

Trump decried the establishment media on Twitter for covering the event, accusing them of a “sick partnership” with the radical left.

“They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota, a state which I will win in 2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country,” he wrote.

“It’s good to be home,” Omar wrote on Twitter on Thursday night, sharing a video of the welcoming crowd.

It’s good to be home ❤️ https://t.co/2jV2rIPoE0 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 18, 2019

“Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump wrote. “It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch!”

Trump noted the establishment media was “crazed” over the “send her back” chant shouted by his supporters but remained “totally calm” about Omar’s history of controversial statements.

Trump disavowed the “send her back” chants at his campaign rally, suggesting he would try to stop them in the future.

“I wasn’t happy with that message that they gave last night, but that was a packed arena,” he said on Thursday at the White House.

It is amazing how the Fake News Media became “crazed” over the chant “send her back” by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

….State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019